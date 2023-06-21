A newly-opened visitor center in Wilmington is right in the center of where visitors are likely to be.
Three hotels have opened in the riverfront area. Frawley Stadium is nearby, as is the Delaware Children's Museum, numerous restaurants, Constitution Yards and a nature center. Now open and ready to serve them is the Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau visitor center, a few steps from the big cranes at Dravo Plaza
(speaking in the video: Greater Wilmington Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Jennifer Boes; Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki)
According to GWCVB Executive Director Jennifer Boes, the visitor center at the Community Services building downtown was closed due to budget cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bureau will keep its offices there, and visitors may still pop in with questions or to get information.
But, the riverfront is now the main place where GWCVB will help visitors and locals. Knowledgeable staff members will be on hand to answer questions.
"They can also get our official travel guide, road map, walking map, and there are lots of informational brochures on attractions around the area. But the most important thing is the first-hand travel advice they'll get from the travel advisors," Boes said.
Although much of the information is available online, Delaware Tourism Office Director Jessica Welch said there's something about having that guide or map in print on paper.
"It's definitely something that people want. They want to pop in, they want to grab some brochures and have them in hand," Welch said.
Boes expects the visitor center to be a busy place. Requests for the travel guide are way up from last year.
The space occupied by the office previously was retail space during a time when that section of the riverfront was envisioned as an outlet center.
"This is a great place. It couldn't be better, as far as I'm concerned," Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said.
Hours for the visitor center (920 Justison St.) are Thursday through Sunday, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. It is the first time the bureau has staffed a visitor center on weekends, according to Boes.
"I think that there is a lot of excitement amongst the tourism community that this is here now, because it's a way for us to directly and immediately influence what visitors see and do."