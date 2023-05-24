When Mark Farrall joined the Newark Police in 1995 he said he couldn't have imagined one day becoming chief of the department, but on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, he was officially promoted to the post in ceremonies at the University of Delaware's Bob Carpenter Center.
"When I started here I never dreamed that I would eventually become the chief of police, but it's a great honor," said Farrall.
The Newark native and University of Delaware graduate credits his father Ken, a former fire chief with Aetna Fire Company, with his commitment to public service.
"He spent over sixty years dedicated to this community," said Farrall. "I think that's where it became ingrained in me, that public service."
He believes his own life long ties to Newark are an advantage in leading the police force.
"I know people, I know the community, I think I have a pretty good handle on the pulse of the community and what their expectations are of our police agency. They have very high expectations of us which is great," said Farrall.
In addition to Farrall's promotion, ten other Newark officers were elevated in rank: Scott Rieger to Captain; Gregory D'Elia and Truman Bolden to Lieutenant; William Smith, Blake Potocki, and Aaron Olicker to Sergeant; Daniel Bystricky, Alex Whitt, Carter McKennon and Andrew Golden to Master Corporal.
The ceremony also included presentation of awards including Purple Hearts to Master Corporal Nicholas Sansone and Corporal Casey Rivers. Neither officer was able to attend due to serious injuries they suffered while on duty.