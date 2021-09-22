Newark Police on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, took part in a national railroad safety initiative called Operation Clear Track, sponsored by Amtrak and Operation Lifesaver.
Officers handed out hundreds of safety cards to University of Delaware students and pedestrians at railroad grade crossings on North College Avenue, and at the Deer Park Tavern where West Main Street splits with New London Road and both cross the rails.
In addition to grade crossing safety, Newark Police Lieutenant Andrew Rubin said the program is aimed at keeping people off the tracks themselves.
"I think one of the most important things people learn when we do this is that the trains hang over the edges of the rails," said Rubin. "Many people think the trains are just as wide as the rails themselves. The trains hang three feet over on each side of the rails.
"They might be walking on the tracks to cut from one place to another and then hear or see a train coming and just get off the rail not realizing how much the train hangs over the side of the rail and the tragic consequences."
Rubin said walking along the tracks is actually trespassing on private property but it's not the criminal aspect they're concerned with, it's the safety issue.
"Make sure they realize the only place to cross railroad tracks is at a marked railroad crossing, not to use the tracks themselves as a shortcut from one place to another."
A 21-year-old man was hit by a westbound CSX train about 200 yards east of North College Avenue on August 7, 2021.
Despite severe traumatic injuries the man survived after being treated by Newark Police, New Castle County paramedics, and Aetna Fire Company EMTs.
Operation Clear Track is the largest single law enforcement railroad safety operation in the United States encompassing six-hundred law enforcement agencies.