"Keep your hands up and guard."
That was the message Dickinson's Kareem Ewell said he heard from coach Kevin Fillingame during a timeout with 5.7 seconds left with the Rams holding a 43-41 overtime lead at Mount Pleasant.
The Green Knights brought the ball in, and tried to set up a baseline jumper, but Ewell got his hand on the basketball to break up the rhythm of the shot, and the buzzer sounded for the Rams, who continued their Cinderella run through the state tournament.
The 2nd round DIAA Tournament game was not always pretty offensively, with the Rams holding a baseball-like 4-2 lead after the opening quarter, but then both teams got going.
The teams traded leads to 14-14, when the Green Knights went on a 7-0 run powered by Andre Saunders to take a 21-14 lead, only to have Jaylen Jenkins hit a three for the Rams to trail by just four going into halftime.
Dickinson again clamped down offensively in the third quarter, giving up just three points, and they used the 8-3 frame to get their necks in front 25-24 going into the final eight minutes of regulation.
There would be two ties in the 4th quarter, with the last coming at 31-all after a stepback by Ewell.
A series of free throws -- and missed free throws -- had Dickinson up 35-33 with 12.4 seconds left, but Devon Jones caught an offensive rebound and put it home for Mount Pleasant with 2 seconds left to force overtime.
Ewell hit a conventional three-point play to start the overtime period, and the Rams never railed, but they still had to sweat out that last possession by the Green Knights, before No. 23 moved on to the most unlikely of matchups with No. 18 Saint Andrew's on Saturday.
Saturday's matchup between No. 18 and No. 23 will be the highest combination of seeds in a Delaware state tournament with 24 teams in any sport in at least a dozen years.
Saint Andrew's earned their spot with a shocking 54-42 win at No. 2 William Penn.
2020 DIAA BOYS BASKETBALL SECOND ROUND SCOREBOARD
No. 1 Sanford 67, No. 16 Saint Elizabeth 51
No. 8 Delmarva Christian 52, No. 24 Tatnall 50 (OT)
No. 13 Caesar Rodney 73, No. 4 Laurel 64
No. 5 Appoquinimink 76, No. 12 Caravel 57
No. 18 Saint Andrew's 54, No. 2 William Penn 42
No. 23 Dickinson 43, No. 7 Mount Pleasant 41
No. 3 Dover 63, No. 19 Seaford 47
No. 6 Salesianum 66, No. 11 Middletown 39