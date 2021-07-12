The New Castle County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Division is getting ready to launch its 4th Paramedic Training Academy, and they're offering to pay to train new recruits for the job.
Requirements to apply for a spot in the academy are minimum age of 18, a high school diploma or GED, and three years driving experience.
Paramedic Senior Sergeant Abigail Haas said it's a misnomer that an applicant needs to have EMT experience.
"We don't offer this all the time," said Haas, "and not many people offer something like this."
Applicants must pass exams for reading comprehension, writing, and arithmetic, physical fitness testing, along with a background check.
Those accepted into the academy will then be paid as part of their training, which Haas said is accelerated, extensive, and lasts about a year.
"It's well over a thousand hours," said Haas. "They're doing didactic, and a lot of very intensive didactic."
The need for all of that instruction and education is simple: New Castle County paramedics take on the responsibilities of an emergency room in the field complete with a vehicle that's a mobile hospital.
"It's the practice of medicine and medicine is always changing," said Haas. "There's always new research and new things that are coming out. We're very lucky in our system that we're very progressive, we're very proactive. We've got great medical direction. They let us do a lot."
Haas said they used to be asked why they weren't taking a patient to the hospital right away, but as word has spread of the medics' capabilities, that doesn't happen much anymore.
"Our first, I would say, twenty minutes to an hour that we're on scene with a CPR we do what the hospital does - period," said Haas. "We don't need to move them from their house. In fact if we move them from their house we're giving them a worse chance.
"So we stay where we are, we work as hard as we can to give them the best chance for survival. And we have everything we need in that bag and in that truck to get that done."
Haas said there's not a particular type of person who makes a good paramedic.
"Really there's a broad spectrum. We have some people who are really calm, cool, and collected, they're quieter, we have people who are outgoing," said Haas. "You need to have a drive to public service because a lot of this is selfless dedication.
"There's days that it's really hard. There's days you have tough calls, you see terrible things, and you've got to put one foot in front of the other and show up to the next call. You're responding to people's worst day so you always need to be able to put that to the forefront that you are doing for others."
And Haas said there's no feeling quite like saving a life which is celebrated each year with a cardiac survivors' reunion.
"Some of those people and some of those calls are ones that hit you harder, or hit you better, than others," said Haas. "There's just certain people you have connections to and it's great when you see those people on stage and are able to actually talk to them.
"We have a number of medics that have actually forged lasting relationships with our survivors, they become part of family. You've given them back to their family, to their friends, to their children. That's huge."
The New Castle County EMS Division had 115 full time personnel with an authorized staff level of 124, but County Executive Matt Meyer added 15 paramedic positions into the FY22 budget, which was approved by county council, for a total staffing level of 139.
There are currently eight full time units and one powershift unit which is staffed during peak call volume hours between 7am and 7pm.
For more information on the 4th Paramedic Academy go to www.newcastlede.gov/EMS.