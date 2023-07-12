Some Wilmington senior citizens are playing a part in a national movement to develop an obesity patients' "bill of rights."
The Wilmington Senior Center hosted a packed town hall this week that included medical specialists as well as guest speakers who discussed their own battles with weight control. The National Council on Aging and National Consumers League are hosting four sessions in different parts of the country.
(Speaking in the video: National Council on Aging Director of Health Partnerships and Strategic Engagement Director Dorothea Vafiadis; Dr. Kimberly Rogers)
"Talking about these issues and thinking about where are the barriers, what are the stigmas that are attached is very important because we need to talk about these issues so we can figure out what are the solutions, what is the care that people deserve and how can they access it more readily," National Council on Aging Director of Health Partnerships and Strategic Engagement Director Dorothea Vafiadis said.
One of the panelists was Dr. Kimberly Rogers of Wilmington.
"Obesity is a complicated topic. It is a chronic disease. It's very, very difficult to treat and we should not be stigmatizing obesity. We should be approaching it as the chronic health condition that it is," Rogers said.
One comment that was received: "living with obesity made me feel invisible."