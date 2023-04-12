A 35-year old Wilmington man, who had already stabbed himself, was shot by a Wilmington police officer following a confrontation Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023, in the city's Southbridge section.
Officers responded to South Heald Street between C and D streets around 8:45 a.m. after getting a 9-1-1 call about a man actively stabbing himself with a knife.
According to Wilmington Police, when officers arrived they told the suspect to drop the knife but he advanced towards them, and one officer fired, hitting the suspect once.
New Castle County paramedics treated the victim for the gunshot wound, and a life-threatening stab wound. He was taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.
The shooting is under investigation by the Wilmington Police Criminal Investigations Division and the Delaware Department of Justice.