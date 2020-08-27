The folks in Middletown and the surrounding area are getting a new, state-of-the-art, sustainable community resource. On Thursday, local, county, and state officials broke ground on the Middletown Library.

"So many of you have come to me over the year, since I first came into office in 2017, telling me, number one, how important this is and, number two, attributes of the library that you wanted, where it should be located, what should be inside, what should be outside," said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. "I want to thank each and every one of you for that."

The $25 million, 27,000 sq. ft. project along Main Street at the S. Catherine Street intersection is scheduled to be finished sometime in early 2022. Meyer said he wasn't entirely convinced the project would be realized, but with $13 million from the county, $11 million from the state, and $750,000 from Friends of the Library, Middletown residents will finally get their institution.

Meyer said he was inspired, walking around the Appoquinimink Library and seeing a knowledgeable staff invested in the betterment of their community, seeing the community engage with the free resources available to learn or apply for jobs, or just to gather.

"From day one of this library planning, it's been incumbent on me, and upon all of our staff, that while we built something new and grand and beautiful--with the most extraordinary set of facilities any library in our state has ever seen--it's been really really important to me that we don't lose those core values of the Appo Library...of the staff investment, the community investment, the Friends of the Library investment."

The new facility should have dedicated spaces for children and teams, with a variety of individual and large-scale study and meeting rooms, computers available for use, a Makers lab, a multimedia production studio, and will be "the first public building in the state of Delaware to have gender-inclusive restrooms," Meyer said.

"I had the pleasure of being a representative and a senator for this community and so how could I not be here," said Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall Long, who made a surprise appearance.

The lieutenant governor said the project has taken 15 years to get to the point of groundbreaking, with land across the area, from Odessa to in and around "New Castle proper" for a site selection worthy of the facility, and she was happy to finally see the idea come to fruition.

"[Libraries] have been a place that breaks down barriers. When you walk in the library, we are equal, and there is equity and opportunity. It doesn't matter our background, our gender, our race. We are equal people and that's what I love about the library system," Hall Long said. "I am convinced that this library in particular will be well-utilized"

What a library means to the communities in which they are found has evolved over the years, and as access to information and technology has become more of a necessity, so too have these valuable spaces where people who don't have immediate access to those things can find and utilize them free-of-charge.

"This is just going to be an awesome, awesome facility. Much like the other new libraries that we built in the time that I've been fortunate enough to be Secretary of State, whether it's up in Claymont or down Route 9 or down in Dover, any of the places that we built these libraries, they are just, things of beauty and they are really community gathering spots," said Jeff Bullock. "The nature of libraries has changed dramatically even since I've been in office, and we've changed with it."

Delaware state Senator Stephanie Hansen, who represents Middletown, said a love of libraries is almost universal.

"The Pew Research Center in 2013 did a study, and they found that 72% of all Americans 16 years and older have either used a public library in the last 12 years, or live in a household where another family member is an active recent user," she said. And out of those people, 91% said they have never had a negative experience in a library. What else that you do in your life can you say, 'I've never had a negative experience.' Have you had a negative experience going to the post office? Going to the grocery store? Think of all the things that you do. But 91% of the people said they have never had a negative experience in a library, and I think that's because libraries have become trusted, neutral spaces."

She attributes that in pat to the evolution of what libraries have become.

"Libraries have gradually taken on new functions and new roles, so now they're more than just a place where you go and...get books," Hansen said. "There's someone there that's going to help you with all sorts of, perhaps, social service issues, housing issues, employment issues. They become, really, information hubs and they're places where a lot of people in the community go in need."