Delaware State Police are investigating a crash Monday evening, September 4, 2023, in Claymont that reportedly began as a pursuit out of Delaware County.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. when the suspect vehicle, traveling eastbound on Naamans Road at a high rate of speed, hit another car at the intersection with Peachtree Road, then slid off the road and into a pole before coming to rest next to a utility box.
The driver was treated at the scene by New Castle County paramedics and Claymont firefighters before being flown to Christiana Hospital with critical injuries.
It's not known what prompted the pursuit.