Simonds Gardens fatal house fire
Mike Phillips

One person is dead, and a New Castle County police officer is being treated for smoke inhalation, following a house fire in Simonds Gardens on Tuesday morning, August 3, 2021.

Firefighters from a number of fire companies, and New Castle County paramedics and police officers, all rushed to the scene at Lambson Lane and Simonds Drive for a reported house with entrapment around 10 a.m.

Despite rescue efforts, the victim was found inside the home and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause. Damage is estimated at $100,000.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.