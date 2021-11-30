One person was injured in a single car rollover crash in the North Star area on Tuesday afternoon, November 30, 2021.
The wreck on Doe Run Road at Branch Road occurred around 1:15 p.m.
Witnesses tell WDEL News that after the car took out two utility poles, it then rolled over, and headed right towards them as they rode their bikes.
They were unhurt.
The driver was ejected, and was treated on scene by New Castle County paramedics before being flown to Christiana Hospital by a Delaware State Police helicopter.
The driver was conscious at the time of transport.
Hockessin and Cranston Heights fire companies were on scene assisting with patient care and cleaning up debris from the wreck.
New Castle County Police are investigating the crash which kept the road closed for several hours as utility crews repaired the damage.