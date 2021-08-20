Corcoran Park
Mike Phillips

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer and U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-DE), joined with members of the family of James Corcoran, to cut the ribbon on a newly redesigned playground in the Coventry neighborhood.

The public works themed playground is located at Corcoran Park on West Edinburgh Drive, which is named for Jimmy Corcoran, a New Castle County arborist who was killed on the job in 2008 when Coons was county executive.

"Although he wasn't really sure why he had to talk to some county executive guy, he was warm, he was engaging, he loved his work, and he loved his family," said Coons.

Reconstructed park dedicated to former county worker

County Councilman George Smiley challenged residents of the neighborhood to make good use of the redesigned facility.

"You need to use it to preserve it," said Smiley. "When you don't use them we all know what type of elements want to come in."

The playground got the seal of approval from Smiley's grandson Colton.

"My favorite was the climbing," said the 5-year-old, "because I went short then I went high."

