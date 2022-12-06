What many people would consider a basic trip to a salon or barbershop is financially out of reach for a number of Delaware families.
But, some young people are already enjoying a special gift this holiday season.
Operation Hair Care is a partnership between the Colonial School District and Paul Mitchell the School - Delaware on Route 40 in Bear. Every so often, students from families that face financial challenges - some homeless - are pampered with a haircut, shampoo and style.
About two dozen students took a bus to the salon Tuesday. Cosmetology students were careful to communicate with the children and determine what they want, showing them pictures of possible styles from their phones.
Then, the cutting, combing, washing and blow-drying began.
It's an early holiday season gift, but maybe the best gift that some will receive. Heather Yacabell, Pleasantville Elementary School Family Crisis Therapist, said she has seen the transformation at previous events.
"Them shining outwards, inside they also feel good and they're able to translate that to basically every facet of their life," Yacabell said.
Cosmetology students such as Sheridan Price also gain valuable experience - one that has also been rewarding. Price took park in a previous hair care "rescue" at a school for open house.
"Watching the smiles grow when they see the completed look, when you pull the cape off, it's great. You can see the confidence growing, which is such an important thing in the formative years of children," Sheridan said. "It's nice to see that and know that I've made a change in someone."
For some students in the district, a hair cut and shampoo comes in a motel room or a shelter - or, they go a long time without such basics.
Kaylee, a 5th grader at New Castle Elementary School, wasn't necessarily thinking a hair makeover would improve her grades - she was looking for the same style, but shorter, for her birthday.
(speaking in the video: Heather Yacabell of Pleasantville Elementary School, Kaylee in 5th grade at New Castle Elementary, Paul Mitchell the School cosmetology student Sheridan Price)