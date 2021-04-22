In addition to being Earth Day, Thursday, April 22, 2021, is Take Your Child to Work Day, except at WSFS Bank where it's Take Your Child to Community Service Day.
The Wilmington based bank had employees at sites across the region volunteering, including at five locations in Delaware.
At the Delaware Humane Association, manager Keith Hassett said the volunteers were put to work doing a little bit of everything.
"General help with folding laundry, washing and rinsing food bowls, cleaning cages, the transport cages," said Hassett.
While they were volunteering they were not allowed to interact with the animals.
"But after they complete their tasks, yes we'll set aside some time and they'll get to interact with the dogs and cats in the shelter," said Hassett.
Tracy Feinsilver was volunteering with her daughter at the shelter and wore a name badge that turned the WSFS acronym into the motto 'We Stand for Service.'
"Anytime we have the opportunity to be out in the community, especially for specific organizations we are personally passionate about, animals are a big passion for a lot of people, we are out there and ready to serve," said Feinsilver.
And instead of being in an office cubicle, having her daughter with her volunteering helps teach a mission of service.
"To feel that sense of giving back and being a part of something that is meaningful I think is a great lesson and hopefully they take with them as they grow into adulthood and beyond," said Feinsilver.
And for Feinsilver being with the animals at the end of the day makes it all worth it.
"That's the reward for the hard work!"
In addition to the Delaware Humane Association, WSFS associates also volunteered at the Delaware Center for Horticulture, Lift Up Lake Street in Middletown, Southern Delaware Therapeutic Riding in Milton, and First State Community Action Agency in Dover.