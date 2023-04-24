"Everybody is eager for us to be open, as eager as we are, and we can't wait to satisfy that," said Lee Mikles, one of the co-founders of Grain Craft Bar and Kitchen, on the opening of their newest location.
Grain Xchange is set to open in early May on the first floor of the FinTech Building at the University of Delaware's STAR campus.
The project is a year overdue and there's one main reason for that.
"It was supply chain," said Mikles. "Building a restaurant from scratch requires a lot of infrastructure, and a lot of that infrastructure is big, heavy metal, lots of components, lots of engineered components, and all those pieces have to play together. So we found we didn't have a key piece at the beginning which we could build upon. We would try to do as much as we could with the stuff that we had. It just took time."
The restaurant name draws from the old grain exchanges that dotted the Midwest including the Chicago Board of Trade which is represented on one of the walls.
"Being in the FinTech building, it's something that's about innovation, financial technology, we thought this was a really nice fit, and we thought we'd go old school," said Mikles. "It's a photo that local artist Ed Schmidt helped us put together of an old Chicago Board of Trade trading floor where the guys are up there with the chalkboard."
Posters with some well-known, and some not so well-known Delaware innovations, line another wall overlooking a bar that also has outdoor access.
The flooring has blueprints for residential and commercial projects on it, and the tables in the meeting space are handcrafted.
"Challenge Program's been with us since our first location," said Mikles. "They take at-risk youth and teach them a sustainable trade, it's woodworking."
Mikles said governing and permitting organizations have been very helpful in dealing with the delays and preparing for the opening.
"We've been going through our permits this week, there's an order, a cadence that you have to follow and so far we've been successful," said Mikles.