The Wilmington Fire Department spent Friday putting finishing touches on preparations for its Centennial Parade being held Saturday, October 23, 2021.
Mayor Mike Purzycki joined with Fire Chief John Looney, and Lieutenant John Cawthray representing Firefighter's Union Local 1590, to paint a red stripe on King Street in front of the parade review stand at Rodney Square.
Painting lane stripes green has been a tradition for the city's St. Patrick's Day parade, but the red stripe is synonymous with the fire service.
Parade participants include dozens of bands and pieces of fire equipment which will march down King Street starting at 14th Street down to 4th Street.
Highlighted units include the University of Delaware marching band, the Marine Corps Band, and the FDNY Pipes and Drums.
The parade steps off at 10 a.m.
The following road closures are associated with the parade:
- North King Street, from West 18th Street/North Market Street to West 2nd Street. East 2nd Street an East Front Street will be OPEN to allow for cross traffic, but there expect significant congestion involving parade participants and the motoring public. Police will be on the scene and will remove road closures when able – most likely late afternoon/early evening.
- East 16th Street from North Walnut Street westbound to North King Street. North Market Street (except 12th Street) and North Walnut Street will remain OPEN, but intersecting side streets with North King Street will be CLOSED one block from North King Street to prevent traffic from attempting to access King Street.
- North Park Drive and South Park Drive from North Van Buren Street to North King Street. The Drives will be CLOSED to allow parade participants to set up.
- North Market Street from 12th Street to North King Street.