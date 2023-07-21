A portion of 7th Street on Wilmington's East Side has a new name - and there's a growing movement to name a new school after Maurice Pritchett as well.
(speaking in the video: Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, Dwayne Pritchett, Maurice Pritchett Jr., Juanita Pritchett)
The East Side community, elected officials and family members gathered Friday for the unveiling of the new sign. Maurice Pritchett Way is across the street from the Bancroft School construction site, and just a few feet away from the existing Bancroft School, where Pritchett served for more than three decades.
"Today, in one small way we celebrate a life well lived and a man well loved, Maurice Pritchett," Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said.
Governor John Carney said during his remarks that he signed on to a petition to name the new school after Pritchett. That decision ultimately lies with the Christina School District.
"It's a sign that reminds the students, the teachers and the parents and the community of Maurice Pritchett each time they walk down this street, or into this school," Pritchett's son, Maurice Pritchett Jr. said.
Maurice Pritchett died in April at age 80. He began his career in Cecil County, then came back to Wilmington. He also was a community leader who led after-school youth and recreation programs. He also implemented a clothing closet for the community.
"That sign is not just about him," Pritchett's wife of more than 50 years Juanita said. "It's about people who give the love back and are willing to serve and help, and we have to remember to continue to give the love."