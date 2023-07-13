A summer camp attended by nearly 700 children each year has a new feature - a pavilion where attendees can seek shelter from those sudden storms that pop up.
(Speaking in the video: Albert Thatcher Hanby Trust chair James Hanby; YMCA of Delaware CEO Jarrett Royster)
The YMCA of Delaware runs Camp Quoowant at the Hanby Outdoor Center off Darley Road in North Wilmington. 88 acres of land make up the Hanby Center. The Albert Thatcher Hanby Trust was established in 1947 and owns a large swath of land.
The Trust is now chaired by James Hanby, who was on hand for Thursday's ribbon-cutting event. Hanby expressed his appreciation to members of the Delaware General Assembly, who approved funding for the pavilion in the previous fiscal year's budget.
Also, Hanby said his appreciation for the camp's surroundings never ends.
"Today I represent the ninth generation of that family to have a connection to some part of this property. More than anything I find walking around this property grounds me to the history of my family," Hanby said. "I often wonder what they would think of what Brandywine Hundred had become."
While grateful for the new structure, YMCA of Delaware CEO Jarrett Royster said it's the people that make the Y's programs and services so impactful.
"The real transformative power of what happens here is when you have positive role models connecting to our children," Royster said. He added that the Y is one of Delaware's largest providers of employment opportunities for teenagers.
Hanby also presented a check on behalf of The Hanby Foundation to the YMCA of Delaware in the amount of $28,500.