Protests Market Street WLM 053020

A long day of largely peaceful protests, in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, has turned violent in downtown Wilmington. 

The situation is unfolding with WDEL's Sean Greene at the scene:

WLM protest Market Street 053020

"No justice no peace" continued to be chanted as protesters threw rocks and smashed glass and looted several businesses along Market Street, including Bardea Food & Drink, Starbucks, and T-Mobile, in the 7 p.m. hour on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Wilmington Police, in an armored vehicle, are forcing people to clear the streets.

The front of Bardea in Wilmington

Protesters break the glass at Bardea Food & Drink is shattered.

Earlier, protesters took over Interstate 95, shuttering the highway, Saturday afternoon; however, those protests remained peaceful.

Starbucks

Glass is shattered at the Starbucks on Market Street in Wilmington

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin faces third-degree manslaughter charges after he was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck. Chauvin and three other officers have been fired.

Tags