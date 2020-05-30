A long day of largely peaceful protests, in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, has turned violent in downtown Wilmington.
The situation is unfolding with WDEL's Sean Greene at the scene:
"No justice no peace" continued to be chanted as protesters threw rocks and smashed glass and looted several businesses along Market Street, including Bardea Food & Drink, Starbucks, and T-Mobile, in the 7 p.m. hour on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Looting at DTLR at Market Street in Wilmington #netde pic.twitter.com/YXd3yVtEAf— Sean Greene (@SeanGreeneWDEL) May 30, 2020
Wilmington Police, in an armored vehicle, are forcing people to clear the streets.
Earlier, protesters took over Interstate 95, shuttering the highway, Saturday afternoon; however, those protests remained peaceful.
Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin faces third-degree manslaughter charges after he was seen on video kneeling on Floyd's neck. Chauvin and three other officers have been fired.