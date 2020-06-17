They're calling it the "perfect storm."
Ocean City, Maryland, is struggling to deal with the hundreds of thousands of people flocking to the popular resort town after being shuttered away in their homes for months due to coronavirus, who are now creating the kind of crowds governors in many states don't want to see. That coupled with rising police tensions nationwide, and H2Oi, a gathering of car enthusiasts, fueled by social media, have created an uptick in violence that's taking over the town.
The town had previously seen 29-year crime lows, according to Police Chief Ross C. Buzzuro.
"But perception is reality. All that is out the door when we talk about two things--June and let's just call it H2Oi; they're beyond our Achilles heel; they're really damaging and destroying this town; we all know it," he said. "We can arrest people, and arrest, and arrest, do as much enforcement as we possibly can. We can work 12-15 hours virtually every day of the week... [but] we're not going to be able to arrest our way out of this situation."
Buzzuro, who's been chief since 2013, told council his officers will do everything in their power to keep the peace as July and August bring as many as 300,000 visitors to the beach town every day for the remainder of the summer.
"We know the numbers of our police force. We know our capabilities, and we're doing the very, very best that we can," he said. "But there are limitations."
He said visitors and full-time residents will notice a 25 percent increase in officers patrolling the boardwalk and in town amid more than 100 arrests between Thursday and this past weekend. The beach town has seen an increase in violent fights as well as two recent stabbings.
"They will be to strictly, yet professionally, enforce the law. The kind of behavior we've seen recently will not be tolerated, and arrests will be made," he said in a Facebook video.
He told council:
"We're giving it 110 percent in the police force; we've made almost 130 arrests over the last four days; we put the number of officers and staff that rival our major city in Baltimore, officers on the street up there; we'll continue to do so," he said. "And we will get through this."
Buzzuro said the ages of those being arrested are in their early-to-mid-twenties and thirties, and he called for more transparency surrounding the criminal activity.
"There's some serious crimes they're being charged with," he said. "We have to really consider good news is good news, bad news is bad news; we have to be transparent; we have a lot of arrests; we have a lot of people that are going to be charged with the violence that's occurred here...people have to know what's going on...I know that that information--although we don't want to put it out--the 15 guns [seized] in the last nine days, but you know what, right about now, they need to know it."
He also commented on rising police tensions and calls to defund police across the nation.
"Throughout the country, the grain is against police; there are a lot of communities that want the police to do a lot less and to be a lot less hands on. We all know what the marching orders of this police department is and remains--for us to be vigilant, for us to be proactive, for us to never retreat and never give up the town...we never will. We're not going to back down. We're going to keep pressing forward, but there has to be change, and there has to be an understanding when we move into September with that event that's coming our way, we are going to be completely challenged, and it can't be on the backs of law enforcement," Buzzuro told council.
His message to residents and visitors:
"I know tension is in the air, but please take a step back. Be kind to each other. Respect our differences and help us keep Ocean City a community for all."
Check out the full video he posted to Facebook: