The wait is finally over for Phillies fans, as the first two games of the World Series get underway in Houston.
Friday, New Castle County employees were encouraged to wave "Red October" rally ties and wear their Phillies gear as a red flag with the iconic white "P" was hoisted to the top of the flagpole outside the County Government Center.
Longtime fans, including County Executive Matt Meyer, are encouraged that the Phillies will prevail in the series.
Maria Scarpa, who is originally from south Philadelphia, explained what makes the team so special:
"They said we couldn't do it, and we did. We're proving them all wrong. We got the spirit, we got everybody behind us."
Michael Begatto, who said he had probably been a Phillies fan since age six, is also confident that there will be another celebration.
"Somehow, some way, I think they're going to pull it out, even though they're the underdogs. I think they're a team of destiny."
You can hear every Phillies World Series game on WDEL.