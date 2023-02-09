The driver of a pick up truck suffered minor injuries after his vehicle ran off the roadway and hit a house.
The incident happened on Thursday afternoon, February 9, 2023, on Duncan Road at Wordsworth Drive in the Hyde Park community.
The driver was checked at the scene by New Castle County EMS while Mill Creek firefighters evaluated the damage to the home.
No one inside the home was hurt.
New Castle County police are investigating the incident.
The New Castle County Building Inspections office was called to the scene.