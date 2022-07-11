A tractor trailer snared low hanging wires putting stress on nearby power poles resulting in a cascading snapping of the poles, cutting power to parts of the Stanton-Christiana area and causing major delays for lunch time motorists.
The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. when the truck caught the lines in front of Buffalo Wild Wings.
In a matter of seconds, seven poles, snapped off or came down. Several of them carried transformers and other significant infrastructure.
Power was cut to at least ninety Delmarva Power customers, many of them businesses and doctors offices on nearby office campuses.
Traffic lights went dark along Routes 7 and 4, and along a portion of Churchmans Road.
Delmarva Power estimates it could be Tuesday morning before all of the damage is repaired.