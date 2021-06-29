New Castle County Police identified a man who was shot and killed in a triple shooting at a party in the Bear-area as they plead with the public for information in the case.
Aaron Moore, 22, was fatally shot after police said "uninvited guests" showed up to a small gathering on Louis Court in the Salem Woods community in the early morning hours on Sunday, June 27, 2021. Moore was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dad.
County police said a 17-year-old boy was also struck by multiple bullets, and a 19-year-old man was also shot. Both were hospitalized and listed in stable condition.
Detectives are pleading with the public to come forward with information in this case. They said there were dozens of witnesses to this triple-shooting with some, they believe, possessing cell phone video of the gunfire. Police said multiple subjects were firing weapons during the incident. They added the "uninvited guests" had previously attended a party in the nearby community of Buckley prior to the shooting.
“The New Castle County Division of Police sends our deepest condolences to the family," stated Police Chief Col. Vaughn M. Bond, Jr., “We will do our best to identify those responsible for the death of your love one. Remember the police can’t do it alone. We need those who witnessed this murder to work with us in our efforts to help this grieving family."
They're also looking for a white sedan with a black stripe that was seen fleeing the scene. It may have sustained bullet holes or have front-end damage, police said.
Detectives are asking anyone that possesses any such video, anyone that has information about this incident, the party goers at either party or information about the white sedan which fled the scene to contact detective McNasby at 302.395.8110 or by email, Michael.McNasby@newcastlede.gov.
Tipsters can also contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.