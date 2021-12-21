New Castle County Police are investigating a shots fired incident in Edgemoor around 7 a.m., Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
County and state police officers flooded the area of East Salisbury Drive and South Stuyvesant Drive for reports of a man shooting at a vehicle.
A Jeep, parked across a driveway in front of a residence on East Salisbury Drive, had a passenger side window blown out.
Police closed down Governor Printz Boulevard at one point as they searched for the suspect, who was taken into custody after about fifteen minutes.
There were no reports of injuries.
Detectives spent the morning processing the scene up and down Salisbury and Stuyvesant drives.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.