Packages are disappearing from homes throughout New Castle County, and they aren't just walking away.
According to New Castle County Police, officers responded to Limestone Hills Thursday for a reported package theft. Someone who was wearing a black jacket and black ski mask was seen on surveillance video taking several packages from the driveway.
Anyone with information about this incident or others is asked to contact the New Castle County Police non-emergency number at 302-573-2800.
There are ways you can minimize a chance of having a package stone, according to police:
– Utilize alternate shipping methods like Amazon lockers or in-store pickup options.
– Ask a trusted neighbor to pick up your packages.
– Keep track of packages by monitoring tracking numbers.
– Have your package delivered to your work.
– Require a signature.
– Request that the package be left out of plain view.
– Install a home security camera.
– Consider a package lockbox.
– Report any suspicious behavior.
– If you are a delivery driver, be mindful of vehicles following you on your route.