New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer signed an ordinance into law on Thursday, November 4, 2021, requiring all new homes and apartments receiving building permits starting July, 2022, to be built EV-capable.
"Which we think will better prepare our community for the future and make it much easier and less expensive for future residents to purchase these vehicles," said Meyer.
New Castle County Councilman John Cartier said that means including the basic infrastructure necessary to enable the cost effective installation of electric vehicle charging stations.
"We're not adding a lot of cost. We're adding a key piece of infrastructure to facilitate retrofits later on," said Cartier.
County Councilwoman Dee Durham, who was primary sponsor of the ordinance, said the move to EV-capable homes is happening across the country and it will improve the convenience of owning an electric vehicle.
"We didn't pull this ordinance out of thin air," said Durham. "We looked all around the country and it is happening all around the country. I don't think there's any denying that there's going to be a huge expansion in this market.
"Being able to charge at night while you're asleep and then you go out for your errands or to work during the day," said Durham.
Meyer said the trend is moving towards electric vehicles, and some homeowners are going to want that option in the future.
"What sort of electrical capacity will they want in their residences in years to come? You see where the world's going, you watch what automakers are doing," said Meyer.
The bill signing took place in the parking lot of the County Government Center where the county has installed several EV charging stations, not only for employees, but also for the county's electrical vehicle fleet which consists of a dozen Chevy Volts, with six more on order.