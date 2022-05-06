There were students with glass in their head, in their arms, and in their hands, but fortunately it was all done with makeup as part of a disaster drill involving the University of Delaware's School of Nursing and Brandywine School District.
Dr. Elizabeth Speakman, Chief Academic Officer for the UD School of Nursing, said they are helping expose middle school students to careers in nursing.
"They work with the school nurse during the school year about different content, and then they come here," said Speakman. "Our part at the University of Delaware School of Nursing is to do the simulation."
Simulation Program Director Heiddy DiGregorio makes sure it's very real with her team using makeup to replicate burns, wounds, and even glass protruding from limbs.
"When you learn from something that feels real then you make the connection to the real event," said DiGregorio. "We are making the connection from things you read in a book to what the real practice environment looks like."
8th grader Nylah Collins from Talley Middle School admitted the students didn't think it'd be as real as it was.
"I guess we all thought it was going to be not so realistic."
Each of the middle school students participating in the program received their own makeup kits to produce their own 'wounds.'