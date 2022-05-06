Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Becoming windy late. Low 48F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.