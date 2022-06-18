President Biden said he was "good" after tumbling off his bicycle on Saturday morning.
The President and First Lady were out for a morning ride while staying at their home in Rehoboth Beach.
The President had stopped to greet a gathered crowd when he fell over on his bike. Press pool reports from The White House say Secret Service swarmed the President and he got up right away and started talking to the crowd.
Biden said he had trouble taking his biking shoes out of the pedals.
There were no visible scrapes or bruises from the spill.
The White House press pool later reported this from an unidentified White House official:
"As the President said, his foot got caught on the pedal while dismounting and he is fine. No medical attention is needed."
Pres. Biden did answer a few questions from the press pool. When asked if he was satisfied with progress on gun legislation, Biden responded, "In Delaware, I am. Did you see what they did in Delaware? Passed an assaults weapons ban."
Biden was referring to Thursday's passage of HB450 by the Delaware State Senate, which bans the sale of assault weapons. The bill now goes to Gov. John Carney for his signature.
Biden then said, “Alright guys, see you,” as he got on his bike and rode away.