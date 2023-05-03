An elementary school principal in the Red Clay Consolidated School District got a nice surprise this week from her school community, as well as national recognition.
Linden Hill Elementary School students and staff scurried to decorate the school gym. Principal Melissa Brady entered to boisterous cheers, and Red Clay Schools Superintendent Dorrell Green announced that she is Delaware National Distinguished Principal of the Year for elementary schools.
(above video was shared by the Red Clay Consolidated School District)
The honor is presented by the National Association of Elementary School Principals. The Distinguished Principals Recognition Program was established in 1984.
Brady has been principal at Linden Hill for five years. She has been employed by the Red Clay Consolidated School District for eight of her 20 years as an educator.
"I think the culture that we've created here, it really is a family," Brady said. "A lot of people have a lot to do with this building's success."
Linden Hill was recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022.
"Congratulations to our very own Melissa Brady for being named Delaware’s National Distinguished Principal of the Year for elementary schools,” Green said. “This honor is a testament to her dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment to our school and community. We are fortunate to have such an exceptional leader guiding our school to excellence.”