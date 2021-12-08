Wilmington Councilwoman Shané Darby has put on hold a proposed ordinance seeking a six-month moratorium on water shutoffs in the city, but not before her legislation provided the public a spark to have their voices heard during a Finance and Economic Development Committee meeting Tuesday night.
"I put this out here, not for a vote tonight--because I'm going to hold it. I knew coming in that I was going to hold this--but I wanted the community to be heard," Darby said during the meeting on December 7, 2021. "I asked them 'Should I hold it?' 'No, we want to come out and speak. We want to hear how our city council people feel about this legislation.' They wanted to hear how...you're going to respond to this. They wanted to know your stance on if somebody should have water or not. This is not about if someone should pay their bill or not. This is about if someone's water should be cut off for nonpayment, because they don't have it."
During a meeting that lasted more than three hours, committee chair Councilman Christofer Johnson--who was forced to call for order and a return of decorum several times due to disruptions caused by the number of people attempting to pack into the small meeting room--first heard from the city's Director of Finance Brett Taylor regarding the financial issues facing the city due to delinquent water bills.
"I do want to set the tone for this and to suggest to you that we are very sensitive to people's issues regarding water, water service, and water disconnection," Taylor said. "But there are some realities that we have to face and we're trying to manage them the best we can."
Those realities are roughly 11,500 of the 37500 utility customers with delinquencies of 30 days or more, amounting to $23 million in outstanding debt, Taylor claimed.
The water utility is self-funded, meaning the collection of monies owed pays for the utility upkeep, he said. But he also noted how COVID-19 and its direct impact on many people's gainful employment affected their ability to pay their bills. The city paused shutting off water service to help the public deal with the pandemic, but resumed that consequence in June.
While the city said at the time any bill 60 days overdue could face shutoff, they claimed they would focus on the longest and largest delinquencies first. The city also reminded people of the $300,000 CARES Act-funded Utility Payment Assistance Program, which customers could access online or by calling 311.
Presently, Taylor said that program remained available, but it was one of the largest topics of discussion, and the city's communicative efforts with its residents were lacking, Darby said.
"We have a fiduciary responsibility to keep the water utility operational. We don't want people to get in any further debt. And we want to make sure that people are cognizant that they have a delinquency out there," Taylor said. "Most important, this is the most important message...is that we will work with customers to assist them in meeting their obligations, okay? All they have to do is call 311."
The program had exhausted its initial amount of funding, but had seen an additional influx of $150,000, of which $100,000 was still available for help. But Darby pointed out during the meeting that not only did the website for the program, at the time of the meeting, declare that the program remained discontinued due to a lack of funding, people calling the number seeking assistance were being told as much but representatives.
"I'm on the website. It says currently, 'Unfortunately, the Utility Assistance Program has exhausted funding at this time,'" she said. "Okay, so the program is not accepting applications right now, and there are no people who can apply. I just want to make that very clear. And also...people are not paying their water bill not because they don't want to pay it; the majority of people are not paying their water bill because they don't have the funding. So we're not going to draw this narrative that people are taking advantage of a system. They're not taking advantage of it. I have been at their doors speaking to these people."
Taylor said he was going to work on making sure the website was updated which, as of Wednesday, appeared to have been accomplished, but it didn't help those who'd already been told assistance was no longer available, and had seen their utility discontinued in the meantime.
"They're visiting the website, and it says that the funding has been exhausted...Just imagine coming home from work. You go to get a glass of water, but you turn on the faucet and nothing comes out. Or you need to wash your hands to stay safe from COVID or even clean dishes. There is a man in Hilltop who is sharing a hose from a neighbor, because he does not have water. He contacted Catholic Charities. They were going to send the city $600. But the city refused the money because they want $1,700," said Brandon Fletcher of the HOMES Campaign. "What are we going to do about the people who don't have water right now, who have children that are risk of being taken away? Who can't clean themselves? Who can't keep themselves safe from COVID?"
Fletcher demanded the city find a way to help people lacking access to what he called a human right, and said the number of signatures collected by his organization is larger than the difference by which some of the sitting committee members had won their primaries in the previous election cycle. Also joining the discussion was Wilmington City Council President Ernest "Trippi" Congo, who said it was a serious issue.
"I want to thank the administration, and everyone who has put together systems for the ability for our residents to receive help to pay their water bills--but it's obvious that that system is broken," Congo said. "Just from hearing from our communities this evening...I think that first we need to make sure that our system is 100% running, and able to help the way it's intended to."
Not everyone was supportive of the idea for a moratorium. At-large Councilman James Spadola said the ordinance is simply giving those taking advantage of the system an opportunity to continue doing so.
"When I'm evaluating any piece of legislation, I don't look at the good intent of the author, I look at the incentives that it creates for people. And this would incentivize people to not pay their water--and we already have proof of that," Spadola said. "If you look at the effects of the previous moratorium, one thing that hasn't been brought up is, council was provided lists of people whose water reached very high bills. And after the moratorium ended, people that weren't paying, were getting the notices. There's a lot of people, people that we all know that were on that list that are of means and have the ability to pay, but took advantage of the city offering them an interest-free loan essentially. So we all can sympathize with the people that are unable to pay, and the city is clearly bending over backwards for them. All people need to do is respond to the notice and they can prevent their water from getting cut off. So, in addition to the negative incentives this creates and the fact that it might be illegal. I'm not going to support this."
To his last point, John Hawley of the Wilmington law department detailed how council cannot pass an ordinance which removes a source of funding from their revenue stream without passing an offsetting ordinance which supplements that lost revenue to their budget, lest they risk creating an unbalanced operating budget.
It's obvious what the city should be doing to address that concern, Darby said.
"The moratorium is for six months, right," Darby said. "We have funding to cover. We have [American Rescue Plan Act] funds. We have federal money. We have money. We have the money to cover a six month moratorium to be able to, one: maybe come up with a better system for long-term water bills--and they have improved, but there's a lot of things we can do to revamp it--and two: make it more affordable for low-income people and to find ways to get people back on track. That's what we can do within those six months when we have this moratorium. We cannot say that there's no funding. We have ARPA. We have $55 million. I believe $12 million of that is going to revenue loss, so when we talk about revenue loss, I don't know if that applies to the water bill, but we said we lost $5 million. So where's our $12 million to cover revenue loss going?"
Darby' full proposed ordinance is available here: