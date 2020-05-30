Hundreds of protesters have blocked traffic on Interstate 95 through the heart of Wilmington in response to the death of George Floyd, who was killed after a white Minneapolis police officer was seen on video kneeling on his neck for several minutes.
Protesters with the groups Black Lives Matter (Wilmington chapter) and Food Not Bombs began in Rodney Square before marching to Wilmington Police Headquarters, at 4th and Walnut streets, where they spent a considerable amount of time.
During the march down Washington Street, and at rally at police headquarters, many were heard chanting "no justice, no peace," "I can't breathe," and calling out George Floyd's name. There were also chants of "f*** the police." Many carried signs which read "Black lives matter."
Police had set up a barricade at the entrance to their headquarters and warned protesters not to cross it, which they did not.
A spokesperson from one of the groups addressed the crowd, from the rooftop of the building, on a megaphone.
"We're tired of getting shot at, we want to be treated as humans like going to the grocery store and not worrying about getting shot by the police. It's not algebra, it's not a very complicated concept, just want to be treated like the next man," one protester said.
The protest, while disruptive, was peaceful.
"That's how it should be; that's the kind of world we should live in, it should be a peaceful world," he said.
From there, protesters headed south and entered the interstate. Delaware State Police have shuttered the roadway in both directions; southbound I-95 is closed at Route 202. Vehicles could be heard honking horns throughout.
“No Justice, no peace” on I-95 #netde pic.twitter.com/Ho0WYdVpmP— Sean Greene (@SeanGreeneWDEL) May 30, 2020
One protester told WDEL he never imagined a protest would take over I-95.
"I didn't, but when you stand for something, you'll do things like," said a protester. "Stop shooting us, leave us alone. Just let us be in peace, you love us, and we'll love you too."
State police were also seen fist pumping with protesters.
Protesters just went over to thank officers who brought a stronger weapon out for putting it away. #netde pic.twitter.com/ex2kVxAssJ— Sean Greene (@SeanGreeneWDEL) May 30, 2020
The last of the I-95 protesters cleared the roadway between 3:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.
Protests have erupted across the United States in several cities, following Floyd's death. Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree manslaughter. He and three other officers, who were at the scene, were fired.
Protesters on I-95 in Wilmington say they are not moving. #netde pic.twitter.com/uT1lMIRtay— Sean Greene (@SeanGreeneWDEL) May 30, 2020