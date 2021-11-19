The Salvation Army, the Food Bank of Delaware, and national shipping and logistics company CMA CGM Group, teamed up on Friday, November 19, 2021, to provide turkeys and food to hundreds of area residents.
A drive-thru food pantry was held at the Delaware Technical and Community College Stanton campus off of Churchmans Road.
Hundreds of vehicles snaked their way through a traffic pylon maze arranged by the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) funneling the vehicles into lanes where they received turkeys, rolls, cereal, egg products, fruit, and other food items, as well as an aluminum pan for cooking the bird.
Salvation Army Delaware State Coordinator Major Tim Sheehan said he was approached by a representative from CMA CGM shipping and logistics.
"He said 'we have a thousand turkeys we want to distribute to families in Wilmington through the Salvation Army' and I said 'that's great!'"
Sheehan then reached out to the Food Bank of Delaware to find out when their next drive-thru food pantry was going to be held.
"Let's partner up and do this to benefit the residents of New Castle County," said Sheehan.
Nick Fafoutis with CMA CGM said the turkey donation in Stanton was part of a national effort.
"This is part of a larger project in the United States of giving 12-thousand turkeys which really amounts to about 180-thousand protein meals," said Fafoutis.
CMA CGM turkey donations were also taking place in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Nashville, Houston, Savannah, and Norfolk.