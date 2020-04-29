Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Windy with morning showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 64F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain likely. Thunder is possible early. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph, becoming NW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.