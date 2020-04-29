A Delaware Legislative Black Caucus Zoom conference on small business assistance was interrupted Wednesday night with hackers posting a swastika and pornography.
The intent of the virtual town hall was to help non-profits, churches, and small businesses apply for the second round of the Paycheck Protection Program when nearly 30 minutes in, part of the screen that had been showing a PowerPoint slide went dark.
(WARNING: Graphic images may be offensive to some viewers.)
About 20 seconds later, an unknown person began writing a racial slur with a swastika above it. Those on the call could be heard saying, "Oh my God" repeatedly.
As the swastika was being drawn, U.S. Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester began speaking.
“I see someone has joined...we know that there’s a bigger plan here, and it’s all about love and caring about each other as part of a larger community. So I’m grateful to everybody who is on this call, because we know that’s really what these times are showing us, it’s calling out who we really are. It’s not about who we say we want to be. Don’t worry folks, we’re going to be together in it, and we’re going to continue to work together in it, stay strong," said Blunt Rochester.
During her comments, the racial slurs and signs of hate were removed from the Zoom screen, only to have another image take over most of the conference’s screen--this time the image was pornographic in nature.
The pornographic image remained on the screen for about 23 seconds, but when it was removed, someone could be heard saying: “Looks like that’s gone, so let’s continue on with positivity.”
After the meeting was over, Blunt Rochester turned to Facebook to voice her thoughts on the event.
“My first reaction was not to be upset; my first reaction was that we will not let hate take us down. I think is the message right now for this whole epidemic: who are we, and who will we be when this is all over?”
Delaware State Senator Darius Brown said the fact they continued on after the one-minute interruption was no accident.
“That is the resiliency of African Americans and minorities throughout the history of our country. I believe it’s the resiliency of those who were on the call, and businesses and non-profits in how they’ve weathered through the pandemic, and how we want to continue to support them so they remain standing when we come out of the pandemic."
“I think it just exasperates the challenges that African American businesses face as we’re trying to help them access capital to keep their businesses afloat as they also contribute to the local economy and cities and municipalities throughout the state.”
Blunt Rochester would go on to give a message to the person or persons responsible for the hack.
“You did not succeed…it’s one thing to have a different opinion--we’re all entitled to that--but for those of you who just don’t get it, why we’re on this planet, I feel sorry for you. I pray for you, but I want you to know, you will not steal our joy.”