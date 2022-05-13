Hundreds of University of Delaware students gathered over the course of three hours at The Green on Thursday, May 12, 2022, to voice support for abortion rights under the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v Wade decision.
Maddy Starling, a senior from Carlisle, Pennsylvania, said planning for the rally began as soon as a draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito was leaked indicating the court planned to overturn Roe.
"We just spread it to as many people as we could," said Starling. "From there it just became a collaborative effort. We had tons of support from professors, faculty."
Starling said college age women are very concerned about the Court's direction on abortion rights.
"If we might not ever have to make that choice we want it to be open to anybody to be able to make that choice and that's why we're fighting here today," said Starling.
For Anna Ball, a senior from Wilmington, her perspective on reproductive rights comes from her own childhood.
"It's a very personal issue to me because I'm adopted so there's a big overlap between abortion rights and adoption," said Ball.
She's also concerned beyond abortion rights, the Court might delve into other areas.
"Roe versus Wade being on the line right now can impact a lot of other constitutional rights," said Ball, "such as same-sex marriage, trans-rights, there's a lot on the line right now."
Starling, who is President of College Democrats at UD, said the leaked information is a call to action.
"Since we can no longer trust our Supreme Court Justices to secure our rights we now need to make sure that we can trust Congress and that means showing up to the polls in November," said Starling.