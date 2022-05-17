Students from Red Clay schools joined with original members of the Hockessin Colored School #107 to celebrate the 2nd annual Brown versus Board of Education Day in Delaware on May 17, 2022.
The students walked to HCS 107 in Hockessin from the Lantana Square Shopping Center, which is near where the Bulah house was located.
Bulah v. Gebhart was joined with Belton v. Gebhart in Delaware Chancery Court, and would become part of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.
'Sonny' Knott, one of the HCS 107 students said it was a great day that someone like him couldn't have imagined. He spoke directly to the Red Clay students.
"When we went to this school it was a great school for us and it's very dear to us now," said Knott. "The school that you're going to is well furnished. We were short changed. We never got anything new. We got used books from the school up on the hill. Sometimes you'd be reading from the book, read page three, go to four, wouldn't be there. I want you to know that."
Knott was among several HCS students who made the trip last week to Washington D.C. to watch President Joseph Biden sign the Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park Expansion and Redesignation Act into law.
This law redesignated the existing historic site in Topeka, Kansas to Brown v. Board of Education National Historical Park; added two school sites in South Carolina to the historical park upon acquisition by the National Park Service (NPS); and, designates schools in Delaware, Virginia and the District of Columbia as affiliated areas of the NPS, including HCS 107.
The school is being renovated into a Center for Diversity, Inclusion, and Social Equity.
New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer said a racially motivated shooting in Buffalo shows there is still work to be done on the issue of racial justice and equality.
"What I love about this project is it marries our past, our present, and our future," said Meyer, "in saying that we're going to recognize the tremendous sacrifice, the tremendous work of those who came before us."
Volunteers with the renovation project said supply chain issues have hampered completion of the work, but they are hoping to open the doors to the center by the end of summer.