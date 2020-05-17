National Skilled Nursing Care Week wrapped up on Friday, May 15, 2020 with festivities at three facilities in Delaware operated by Buena Vista Healthcare.
At Churchman Village near Stanton, the event included music and a food truck from Ole Tapas which offered to fill in last minute for another vendor.
Kim Blunt, administrator at Churchman Village, said they remain COVID naive and she credits her staff, the residents and their families in the effort.
"We feel that we're in emergency preparedness, crisis management mode but my team's been awesome," said Blunt. "No cases to date and I really attribute that to my residents, my families and my staff all following the directions we've tried."
Blunt said her healthcare workers are there everyday.
"And they do it with a smile on their face and they do it because they love those residents and they care for them, and without them we wouldn't be anywhere."
She said the residents themselves are holding up well.
"We care for the greatest generation," said Blunt. "Our residents have been tremendous through this. They worry more about us I think than they should have to worry about us.
"Most of them have lived through other trials and tribulations that today's younger generation hasn't."
But Blunt said the younger staff are teaching the older residents some new technology tricks.
"The younger staff that really jumped in and was able to figure how to get an Android device, or an Iphone device, and all those things working with families, so they could allow them to have a face-to-face visit with their loved one, the younger members of the team have been awesome with that."
Celebrations were also held at Buena Vista's two other Delaware locations - Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Wilmington and Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Lewes.