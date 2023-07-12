A multi-state, multi-pronged effort to reduce highway fatalities caused by speeding is now underway in states up and down the I-95 corridor.
Delaware officials on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, hosted federal transportation leaders and troopers from a half dozen states at Frawley Stadium to announce a summer safety campaign to get drivers to slow down.
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Regional Administrator Stephanie Hancock says the most recent numbers are in, and they are not good, marking a 14-year high.
"Speeding related fatalities increased eight percent from 2020 to 2021 with 12,330 people killed in speeding related crashes," said Hancock, with more than 325,000 suffering injuries.
Even more than the actual statistics is the human toll.
"We want no family to experience the unimaginable knock on your door from a DSP collision reconstruction expert, or a victim's advocate, informing you of the tragic loss of a loved one," said Delaware State Police Superintendent Colonel Melissa Zebley.
New Jersey State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan said that extends to the troopers involved.
"I think back to the multiple ones that I had to investigate and the part that no one has talked about is having to knock on that door and tell that mom and dad that their 17-year old daughter is not coming home because she was driving 85 plus miles an hour and went off the road into the trees," said Callahan.
"That is no job that anyone wants and for those in law enforcement marks the worst days of our careers, and I had to do it far too many times."
The Speeding Wrecks Lives campaign has advertising, educational, and enforcement components.
There will be an increased police presence on the highways but Colonel Zebley said troopers face the challenge of stopping the speeders without escalating the situation into a pursuit.
"The trooper each and every time has to take in the totality of the circumstance, what was the nature of the stop, the aggressiveness of the driver, the volume of traffic on the roadways, and frankly their own capabilities as well - are they a newer trooper, an experienced trooper, and ultimately make that decision with the best interest of the safety of the motoring public in mind," said Zebley.
Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Christopher Paris said they are also looking to those safe drivers to help them monitor the unsafe ones.
"The vast majority of people are responsible, but the vast majority of people also need to drive defensively and that can help reduce crashes, but also the vast majority of people can be a force multiplier for us with cell phones," said Paris.
"They can call in and they can tell us where a problem situation exists and we want to make sure we are deescalating those where we can, but certainly it's everybody being their brother and sister's keeper type paradigm."