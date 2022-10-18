With the cutting of a ribbon and a ceremonial "first kick," a newly-renovated field for soccer, flag football and other sports has been dedicated at Banning Park.
Student from nearby Richardson Park Elementary School came across the street Tuesday to run around on the field and attempt to score on New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, who stood in goal.
According to Meyer, complaints were coming in about the playing conditions at the previous field at the Frawley Soccer Complex.
"We were hearing from soccer players playing in our leagues that the fields were unplayable. So, I went out and played a couple of nights and they were right. They were unplayable," Meyer said.
The county embarked on a major overhaul, starting with the field. It is now a turf field that replaces the grass field, which at times was more dirt than grass. The turf is made up of a wood-based fiber material.
"It's more natural. It's easier on the players, getting around and running around on it. It has a natural feel to grass," New Castle County Parks Division Director Kendall Sommers said.
The project also involved creating 30 more parking spaces at one of the county's most heavily-used parks, and improving the traffic flow. The park also features new landscaping and paved areas for expanded bleacher seating and equipment storage, as well as two new stormwater management facilities. The entire project cost about $2,000,000.
The field can accommodate a FIFA- regulation 120-yard-by-75-yard soccer pitch. It is also lined for two smaller soccer games, 75-by-58, and a 120-yard flag football field.
The fields are open during park hours of sunrise until sunset. However, they are available by reservation only in order to allow the field to be maintained.
"We hope that this will enable us to expand our services, allow more people to play on the field, and extend our season of playable time," Sommers said.