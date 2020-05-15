Garriett Bunting worked for over 42 years at Wilmington Hospital before retiring, but it was on Friday, May 15, 2020 she received a hero's sendoff from that same hospital after battling COVID-19 for two months.
She was wheeled triumphantly down the main entrance corridor to the applause and cheers of hospital staff.
Bunting said through tears, "I made it through the storm."
That storm started in mid-March when Bunting was taken by ambulance to the hospital and put on a ventilator.
"I never thought it would be me," said Bunting. "I didn't get the gravity of my sickness. I see it now."
After staying in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) fighting the virus, she went through several step-down units before moving to the rehab unit where she previously worked as an administrator.
"Being able to walk again that was my goal because I really couldn't walk when I got there," said Bunting, "and they helped me do that."
Bunting actually took a victory lap with a walker around the rehab unit the day before being discharged.
As far as her message to hospital staff: "You can't give them enough gratitude and thanks."