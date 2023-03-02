A shelter's rather out-of-the-way location has presented some issues, but a major contribution is helping to address them.
(speaking in the video: Freddi Goldstein of Uber; Hope Center guest Sandra Watson; New Castle County Community Services General Manager Carrie Casey)
When New Castle County purchased the former Sheraton Hotel on Airport Road about two years ago and converted it into a shelter, transportation was recognized as a challenge. Although it has a number of amenities for guests, many of them must leave for work, to seek work, to bring a child to school, shop or do laundry. A ride might be difficult with the existing shuttle or the mass transit schedule.
"We now have an obligation to make this thing work. We have an obligation to look out for our most vulnerable," New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer said. "For Uber to step up like this, it wasn't exactly what I was expecting."
Meyer spoke at the Hope Center Thursday, shortly before Uber Manager of Policy for Delaware Freddi Goldstein signed the check donating $10,000 in ride credits to the Hope Center.
"Anyone can fall on hard times, and it really takes a community to lift people up. The chance to be part of this community and help people get where they're going is so important," Goldstein said.
Uber may even be called upon for that happiest of occasions at times: when a guest is able to transition into more stable housing.
"We can get larger Ubers for families. We also might use it occasionally for move-outs, helping people to move into their new apartment if they don't have a lot of stuff," New Castle County Director of Community Services General Manager Carrie Casey said.
"We are going to use the heck out of this, and we're very excited about it."