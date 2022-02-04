In an effort to slow motorists down along the Elkton Road work zone in Newark, the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has laid down a series of rumble strips in both directions.

The strips went into place the week of January 24th in a stretch between Interchange Boulevard and Otts Chapel Road.

DelDOT officials say safety concerns over speeding in the work zone prompted the placement of the strips.

The rumble strips went into operation just a week after DelDOT started using speed enforcement cameras in the I-95 Restore the Corridor work zone in downtown Wilmington.

