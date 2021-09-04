Saint Mark’s Donovan Artis scored three of the Spartans’ six rushing touchdowns in a 41-0 victory over A.I. DuPont in both teams’ season opener Friday night.
The newly-minted Class 2A teams are in different districts, meaning the game could impact playoff seeding, but not playoff qualification, which will be determined by intra-district games.
No matter how you slice it, the Spartans’ ground attack got going early, as Artis trotted in from 12 yards away to give the Saint Mark’s a 7-0 lead with 2:34 to go in the opening quarter.
After an A.I. punt, Artis then sprinted through the heart of the Tiger defense, this time going 49 yards for the score, but a missed extra point kept the game at 13-0 at halftime.
It took Artis just 59 seconds of the second half to complete his hat trick, this time scoring from 30 yards away to stretch the lead to 20-0.
A muffed punt put the Spartans in position again, and this time Matt Hanich picked up the touchdown from a yard out.
Luke Najera added touchdowns from 11 and 7 yards away in the 4th quarter to complete the shutout, aided by Luke Watson’s control of the line of scrimmage.
Saint Mark’s (1-0) plays another out-of-district game next Saturday when they play at Red Lion.
A.I. DuPont (0-1) will face 1A squad Polytech at home next Thursday at 6 p.m.