Saint Mark's Donovan Artis rushes for a touchdown against A.I. duPont

 Sean Greene

The newly-minted Class 2A teams are in different districts, meaning the game could impact playoff seeding, but not playoff qualification, which will be determined by intra-district games.

Saint Mark’s Donovan Artis scored three of the Spartans’ six rushing touchdowns in a 41-0 victory over A.I. DuPont in both teams’ season opener Friday night.

No matter how you slice it, the Spartans’ ground attack got going early, as Artis trotted in from 12 yards away to give the Saint Mark’s a 7-0 lead with 2:34 to go in the opening quarter.

After an A.I. punt, Artis then sprinted through the heart of the Tiger defense, this time going 49 yards for the score, but a missed extra point kept the game at 13-0 at halftime.

It took Artis just 59 seconds of the second half to complete his hat trick, this time scoring from 30 yards away to stretch the lead to 20-0.

A muffed punt put the Spartans in position again, and this time Matt Hanich picked up the touchdown from a yard out.

Luke Najera added touchdowns from 11 and 7 yards away in the 4th quarter to complete the shutout, aided by Luke Watson’s control of the line of scrimmage.

Saint Mark’s (1-0) plays another out-of-district game next Saturday when they play at Red Lion.

A.I. DuPont (0-1) will face 1A squad Polytech at home next Thursday at 6 p.m.

