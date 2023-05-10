It almost time for the largest annual single-day food drive in the nation: Stamp Out Hunger, organized by the National Association of Letter Carriers.
Your mail delivery this week will likely include a collection bag, which you are encouraged to fill with non-perishable food donations such as canned soup, fruit or vegetables - maybe protein, such as tuna fish. It's simply a matter of leaving that contribution out where you normally get your delivered mail this Saturday, May 13th.
Letter carriers based in Newark have already been collecting contributions. Some were loaded onto a Food Bank of Delaware van Wednesday.
According to Food Bank of Delaware President and CEO Cathy Kanefsky, demand has been growing for its services especially since COVID-era enhanced SNAP benefits were sharply reduced. The Food Bank has also resumed regular drive-through pantries in all three counties.
"This is coming at a crucial time, quite honestly. We are experiencing numbers almost actually worse than the height of the pandemic in terms of people that need food and don't have the appropriate resources to get food and put food on their table ," Kanefsky said. She added that inflation has affected many families, as well as The Food Bank itself.
Aishia Tolson, food drive coordinator with National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 1977 in Newark, said her fellow letter carriers as well as customers have already been coming through with contributions. The bag that customers will receive this year is orange.
Tolson said letter-carriers get to know many customers along their routes, and food insecurity is talked about sometimes, but sometimes not.
"A lot of food insecurity doesn't show on the outside. It's something that people deal with at home behind closed doors," Tolson said.
Kanefsky said the goal is to collect 100,000 pounds of food donations through Stamp Out Hunger, which comes months between the holiday seasons when people are most likely to contribute.
"The Food Bank will not stop," Kanefsky said. "The Food Bank will be here for anyone who needs us. We'll figure out ways and be innovative. However we need to pivot to get food to people who need it, that's what we'll do."
Appropriate donations for Stamp Out Hunger include:
- Peanut butter
- Cereal
- Pasta
- Macaroni and cheese
- Canned soups
- Canned meats
- Tuna fish
- Canned fruits and vegetables
Please, no glass containers.