Delaware Governor John Carney, Secretary of Education Mark Holodick and Delaware Technical Community College President Mark Brainard visited Baylor Women's Correctional Institution in Minquadale on September 28, 2022, to review prison education initiatives.
September marks the second year of Delaware's participation in the Second Chance Pell Experiment, a program established by the U.S. Department of Education in 2015 to expand educational opportunities to incarcerated students, assist with reentry success, and help reduce recidivism.
"I think we know that incarcerated people who participate in education programs like the one we saw today have much lower odds in terms of returning to prison," said Holodick. "In fact, in a couple of the rooms we were in we heard exactly that. These programs, they believe, are going to break that cycle of recidivism."
There are three dozen Delaware Department of Education instructors teaching in the state's correctional system, providing instruction through a wide range of academic and vocational programs to 750 inmates.
"Many of the students that we met with today have been risk takers, and perhaps they've taken some negative risks which is probably why they're here," said Holodick, "but these programs push them to take positive risks which lead to a much different place, a place where they go from, and we literally heard this in the first classroom we were in, 'I can't do this,' to 'I think I can do this,' to 'I did this, now what's next.'"
In addition to the Second Chance Pell Program, it's been one year since Delaware Tech began offering its Human Services Associates Degree program.
"I will complete the Second Chance program and continue to take the required classes needed to get an Associates Degree in Human Services hopefully before my release," said ten year inmate and college student Irene Hollis. "I want to get a job in counseling to help those in recovery find the resources they need to stay sober and to be successful. I want to give back to my community and the Second Chance program has given me that opportunity."
She choked up when thanking the program's educators.
"I have found my purpose in life," said Hollis. "I finally know I can do better and be better. If I can realize my potential, others can too. Education may be the key to reducing recidivism rates."