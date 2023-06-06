For the second time in a week, New Castle County firefighters supported their counterparts in Southern Chester County on a two alarm house fire.
Longwood Fire Company arrived on Creamery Lane off of Kennett Pike shortly before 10:30 Tuesday morning, June 6, 2023, and reported a farm style house on fire, with the possibility of someone trapped.
That report brought additional firefighters from Cranston Heights, Hockessin, Concordville, and West Chester, to the scene.
The fire was out in about an hour, with Chester County fire marshals on scene investigating the cause.
There's been no word on if there were any injuries.
Last Tuesday, May 30th, a fire heavily damaged a home on Jason Court in Avondale.