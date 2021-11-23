A 6-year-old boy, who's a self-taught dancer, is making his debut on the big stage next month in Wilmington.
"I watched the video, and then, I fell in love," said LJ.
LJ spends a lot of his time watching dance videos on TikTok and mimicking what he sees.
Check out raw video of LJ's sweet dance moves:
Miss Delaware Sophie Phillips saw some of LJ's sweet moves at a local clean-up event in September and recorded him.
"I assumed that he had had dance lessons before, so I asked him about it, and he told me he had never had dance lessons, never had a teacher before," she said.
She posted the videos to social media and dance teachers couldn't believe he'd had no formal training. So they snatched him up. Now LJ is a scholarship student, training to make his big-stage debut in the Wilmington Ballet's production of The Nutcracker next month.
"It's really crazy that it happened all so fast," said LJ's mother.
Benjamin Sterling Cannon, the executive and artistic director for the Wilmington Ballet, said LJ has raw talent--the kind they look for in students.
"He just loves to move; he loves to dance--and that is the number one thing that you need to be a great dancer--you have to love it," said Sterling Cannon.
"I want to do it for infinity days," said LJ.
He added it's awesome to see someone who doesn't fit the ballet mold getting his shot.
"To now have someone who literally is from my same neighborhood, looks like me, I mean, it's a dream," said Sterling.
The Nutcracker runs December 17-19, 2021, at the Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington. For tickets, click here.