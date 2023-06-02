Senator Tom Carper hopes to pick up the pace of a program that could reduce prescription drug costs for senior citizens.
PACE is the Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly. The PACE Part D Choice Act would allow Medicare-only PACE participants more of a choice and not be locked into a higher-cost plan. Potential savings could amount to nearly $1,000 a month.
Carper met with senior citizens Friday at St. Francis LIFE on the Wilmington riverfront, where the PACE program is run by Trinity Health PACE, part of Trinity Health.
"We want to make sure that people don't go broke paying for their prescription meds, to make sure you have access to the prescription medicines that you need that's available at a more affordable cost," Carper said. "We want to better ensure that people can actually live in their homes, stay in their homes for as long as they can and as long as they want to."
Carper, D-Del. has been working with Senator Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, who is a doctor, on getting the bill passed.
Carper reminded the group of seniors that in the last year, lawmakers have passed legislation that puts a cap on how much Medicare-eligible people could be charged for prescriptions over the course of a year.
"We're trying to take a good program, the PACE program, and make it better."
“PACE has made a significant impact in the lives of many elders across our nation. Our goal is to help seniors live independently and age in place within their home and community, with the medical and social support the PACE program provides," Trinity Health PACE President and CEO Dan Drake said. “Access and growth of PACE is a priority of Trinity Health. We applaud Senator Carper for his leadership to expand access to deserving seniors.”