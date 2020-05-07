A two-vehicle crash that involved a telephone pole has led to the closure of Concord Pike between Fairfax and Talleyville.
The wreck happened at around 11:30pm Wednesday night at the entrance to the BP Gas Station on Concord Pike at McDaniel Avenue.
According to officials at the scene, a vehicle was attempting to exit the parking lot into the northbound lanes of Route 202 when it was struck in the side by another vehicle travelling north.
One vehicle ended up coming to rest about 100 yards north of the crash in the southbound lanes of 202, while the other vehicle spun and came to rest next to a waste bin in front of the Casapulla's Sub Shop next door to the BP.
Ambulances took at least one person to the hospital, the status of the other people involved in the wreck have not been confirmed.