The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a head-on crash Wednesday morning, May 31, 2023, in Greenville.
The wreck happened at 10:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Kennett Pike between Buck Road and Presidential Drive.
A northbound pick up truck collided with a construction truck that was in the southbound lanes.
The pick up driver was trapped in the wreckage but was freed by Talleyville firefighters, was treated at the scene by New Castle County paramedics, and taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.
Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) crews worked to keep a fluid spill from getting into a storm drain.
The southbound lanes were closed for several hours while the crash was investigated and cleaned up.